Navina Bole plays a cunning woman in 'Alibaba'

Mumbai, Oct 27 'Ishqbaaaz' actress Navina Bole has joined the cast of 'Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She portrays the role of a cunning woman who does everything to ditch the lead character of Alibaba, played by actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

While talking about how her entry is going to change the story line of the show, she says: "I have done various roles in my career but never portrayed a mother on screen. Afrasiyab is a brilliant woman, and when I heard about how she will grow in the show, I immediately agreed to be a part of 'Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul'."

Navina, who was part of several TV shows such as 'Jab Hum Tum' and 'Jeannie Aur Juju', throws light on her on screen personality and adds: "She is clever, loves her daughter and knows her objective. I always look for solid roles that have something to give to the audience."

"In the upcoming episodes, a lot will happen with great twists, and I'm sure it will be a treat for the audience. I hope my viewers and fans enjoy my entry into the show," concludes Navina.

