Navra Mazha Navsacha 2 Release Date Out: Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf Starrer Marathi Film to Hit Theaters on September 20

After nearly 19 years since the release of the beloved film 'Navra Mazha Navsacha', directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, fans are eagerly anticipating its sequel, 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2'. Over the past several days, various videos related to the film have been trending on social media, adding to the excitement. The official release date has now been revealed: the movie will hit theaters across Maharashtra on September 20.

While the original 'Navra Mazha Navsacha' featured a storyline centered around an ST bus journey, 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2' will take place on a Konkan train journey. This change of setting promises a fresh and entertaining experience for the audience. The release date announcement was made at the iconic Siddhivinayak Mandir in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of film producer-director Sachin Pilgaonkar, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, and actor Ashok Saraf. The film is produced, written, and directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, with dialogues by Santosh Pawar. The production company behind the film is Sushri Chitra.

A teaser announcing the release date has been launched on social media, further building anticipation. The film boasts an impressive cast including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, Nirvana Sawant, Vaibhav Mangle, and Siddharth Jadhav. Notably, Ashok Saraf, who played a bus conductor in the original movie, will now be seen as a ticket checker (TC) in the sequel. This twist adds a new layer of fun and excitement to the film. Fans of the original *Navra Mazha Navsacha* are eagerly awaiting the release of its sequel, and with the blessings of Siddhivinayak, *Navra Maza Navsacha 2* is set to be a memorable and entertaining film this year.