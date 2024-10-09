Navratri 2024: Actor Arjun Kapoor Steals the Show with His Dance and Drumming at Thane Garba Celebration Event (Watch Video)

The enthusiasm for Navratri is truly infectious, especially among the youth, who are embracing the vibrant celebrations of Garba and Dandiya. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has joined in the festivities, with a video of him dancing Garba going viral on social media, delighting fans and netizens alike.

Arjun, known for his engaging presence, was spotted at the Navratri celebrations organized by Sankalp Pratishthan in Thane, where he not only danced but also showcased his musical talent by playing the drums. Dressed in traditional attire, he perfectly embodied the festive spirit, earning admiration for his approachable and lively demeanor.

Currently promoting his upcoming film, "Singham Again," Arjun is set to take on a villainous role in this highly anticipated project directed by Rohit Shetty. His participation in the Navratri celebrations adds to the excitement surrounding his work and highlights the connection between Bollywood and cultural festivities.