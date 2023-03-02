Nawazuddin Siddiqui signs away property in name of brother

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is currently in the middle of a property dispute involving his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, and his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. In the midst of the property dispute, Siddiqui has taken a major step toward solving the issues. As per media reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached the sub registrar’s office in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where he took a major step towards solving his property dispute, by signing papers that granted the power of attorney in his property to his brother. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given the power of attorney of his share of ancestral property in the name of one of his brothers.

Apart from this, a will for the property was also made in the name of the three brothers, according to media reports. After executing the Will and Power of Attorney in the name of the brothers in his share of the ancestral property, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor boarded the car and left for Delhi. One of the brothers protested in the middle of the property agreement and was taken into police custody.The actor affixed his signatures on two pre-prepared documents in front of the sub-registrar, which granted the power of attorney in his share of the ancestral property to his brother. Advocate Prashant Sharma told that Nawazuddin has given the power of attorney of all his ancestral property in the name of his brother advocates Almasuddin. He has given all the rights of this property to his brother. In the second document, he has bequeathed his property. According to the will, he will have the right to his share of the property as long as he is alive. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has filed for a divorce and accused his family of harassment. As per the latest development, the Bombay High Court has suggested the actor and Aaliya to resolve their differences about their minor children amicably. "He (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is only concerned about his children and their education. Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out, then good...settle the matter amicably...resolve the issues," the court said.