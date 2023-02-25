Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in B Praak's next music video with Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, she was seen with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in their music video The Moon Rise. And if the latest buzz is to be believed, Shehnaaz will be seen romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak's new music video.

A tweet about the duo sharing screen space in the music video has been making rounds on the internet. “Actress Shehnaaz Gill to feature in B Praak's Next Music Video with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song is related to Sharab (alcohol). They have already shot for MV,” the tweet read. The actress also hosts a chat show called Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She has interviewed several celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more. The Bigg Boss 13 star recently interviews Bhuvan Bam and shared glimpses from the episode on her Instagram handle.