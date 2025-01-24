Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'I'm Not an Actor' to be screened in California

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'I'm Not an Actor' is all set to be screened at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California.

The screening will take place in March this year. Sharing the update, the film's director Aditya Kripalani took to Instagram and opened up about his experience of creating 'I'm Not an Actor' using his "two iPads."

"The truth shall set you free. Shot live between two countries, with two terrific actors. @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @chitrangadasatarupa One crew in Mumbai, the other in Frankfurt. Matching sunlight, time and continuity while I directed using two iPads, one showing me the frame in india, the other, the frame in Frankfurt. Quite an experience," he wrote.

For Nawazuddin, who also serves as a producer via his Side Hero Entertainment, the role offered fresh territory, he in a press note said, "The idea of me playing a banker who learns acting was exciting from the start. I'd never heard of a script like this,". He further continued, "It seemed like the right kind of script to come on board with. Especially since Aditya has explored so much about the craft of acting in the film."

While speaking about the unique challenges faced due to its intercontinental live shooting approach Nawazuddin said, "While I was freezing at 2 degrees [in Frankfurt], in India sometimes due to extreme heat the cameras would overheat and we'd have to stop shoot for hours."

Chitrangada Satarupa, Naveen Kasturia, Ayushi Gupta, Yasir Iftikhar Khan, Meenakshi Arundhati and Vibhawari Deshpande are also a part of the film.

