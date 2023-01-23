Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files FIR against his wife Aaliya over property dispute

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui filed an FIR against the actor's wife Zainab. Versova police has called her for questioning. It is alleged that Zainab had an argument with Nawazuddin's mother.

There is a property dispute between Nawazuddin, Nawazuddin's mother and Zainab alias Alia. A case has been registered u/s 452, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC.

Nawazuddin and Alia got married in 2010 and both have two children. Alia is Nawazuddin's second wife. Alia had filed for divorce from the actor in May 2020 and even made serious allegations against him. Aaliya had alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence. She claimed that though Nawazuddin never raised his hand at her, his brother Shamas.

