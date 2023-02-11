Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya seeks paternity test for younger child after questions over legal status

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, the latter has filed a petition in a Mumbai court, seeking a paternity test for her younger child to prove that the child belongs to the actor. Aaliya approached the court after Nawazuddin’s mother raised questions over the legal status of her second child.

Initially, Aaliya's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had approached Bombay High Court with a writ petition seeking the same test but later withdrew the application, Times Now reported.

On Friday, Aaliya took to her Instagram, she made shocking revelations about her relationship with the actor. She posted a video saying, "I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes.

Firstly, I met him in 2004, and we both went into a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and we where he himself, me and his brother Mr Shamasuddin Siddiqui used to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life," She noted in the post.