Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Head for Divorce?

For a while now, there have been rumors circulating about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan facing issues in their relationship. However, an insider has recently disclosed that everything is going well between the two. A source close to the couple revealed that Nayanthara and Vignesh are "doing great" and are "enjoying every moment" with their twin children."Contrary to reports, the couple is not experiencing any difficulties. Instead, they are doing well and relishing every moment spent with their kids—Uyir and Ulagam—who have brought them closer in many ways," the source stated.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Their wedding was attended by several stars, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi. The couple welcomed their twin sons through surrogacy in October 2022.

However, rumours of trouble in their marriage made headlines last week after fans noticed that the Jawan actress had ‘unfollowed’ her husband. Nayanthara had reportedly ‘unfollowed’ Vignesh Shivan on Instagram, according to a Reddit post. Later, she also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story and left everyone wondering if all is well between her and Vignesh. “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes," read her story.

However, Vignesh indirectly dismissed trouble in their married life rumours recently after he took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring Nayanthara. In the post, flautist Navin was seen playing Maruvaarthai from Enai Noki Paayum Thota on his flute, as a gift for the couple’s anniversary. As soon as Nayanthara heard the tune, she felt surprised and pulled her husband, Vignesh, close, showering him with hugs and kisses. She held him tightly and rested her head on his chest. Vignesh shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, “The love on my baby’s @nayanthara face is all that I love".