Nayanthara Documentary Faces Another Legal Hurdle as 'Chandramukhi' Makers Sue Actress

Legal troubles for South Indian actress Nayanthara and her documentary show no signs of ending. Following Dhanush, another filmmaker has sent a legal notice to her. The creators of Chandramukhi have also taken legal action, claiming unauthorized use of footage from the 2005 blockbuster in the documentary.

The controversy stems from a clip of Chandramukhi reportedly being used without prior permission in the wedding documentary. As per the notice, they are demanding Rs 5 crore in compensation from the actress and the OTT platform. As of now, Nayanthara has not responded to the allegations.

About Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale Documentary

The documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale" showcases intimate moments from the actress's 2022 wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, detailing their love story and the marriage preparations while featuring clips from her notable films. However, the documentary has faced legal challenges, including complaints from the makers of "Chandramukhi," who allege unauthorized use of film footage.

This follows a previous legal issue with Dhanush regarding the use of clips from "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan," which Nayanthara publicly dismissed. The current situation raises questions about how Nayanthara will address this new legal scrutiny, particularly given the significance of "Chandramukhi" in her career.