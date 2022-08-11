Nayanthara hospitalised after vomitting post dinner

Nayanthara was recently admitted to a hospital following vomiting and she was discharged after a few hours. According to reports, Nayanthara started vomiting after eating a dish prepared by her husband Vignesh Shivan. She was taken to a hospital after that and the doctors kept her under observation for a few hours. She was later discharged. A few reports also claimed that she received treatment for skin infection.

Nayanthara got married to filmmaker and long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June 9 in a close-knit ceremony. A few close friends from the film industry attended the wedding at a hotel in Mahabalipuram.The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Rajinikanth, Suriya and his wife among others. For the wedding, the actress wore a pretty red saree with a veil and Vignesh Shivan looked handsome in traditional South Indian attire. On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The first look of the film was recently unveiled. The film is slated to release in 2023.

