Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut on 'Jawan' trailer day, check out her first post

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 : Actor Nayanthara is finally on Instagram. Yes, you read it right.

The Tamil star on Thursday surprised everyone by making her foray on social media. Her Instagram debut took place shortly before the release of the trailer of her film 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Her first post is all about motherhood. She dropped a video of her carrying her sons Uyir and Ulag and striking a stylish pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwmOAfkvu2M/

"Naan vandhutaen nu sollu," she captioned the post.

The score of his latest blockbuster, Jailer, by composer Anirudh Ravichander, plays in the background.

Nayanathara's presence on social media left fans extremely happy.

"Wow. Finally, the wait is over," a social media user commented.

"So happy to see you here," another one wrote.

A few hours later, she dropped 'Jawan' trailer on her Instagram feed and expressed her happiness on working with SRK.

"My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk . A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. #JawanTrailer Out Now," she captioned one of her posts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwmYn3Ivngg/

Now it is to see what Nayanthara has to offer with her role in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', which will be out in theatres on September 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor