Nayanthara Shares Romantic Photos with Husband Vignesh Shivan, Fans Says, Looking Like a Wow

Nayanthara is also known as a lady superstar of south, she enjoys massive fanbase on Instagram. She is often seen sharing glimpse of her personal life. On Sunday, April 21, 2024, Nayanthara shared some portraits featuring herself and her husband, Vignesh Shivan giving romantic pose. The romance between them was blooming.

Nayanthara was seen wearing purple cotton saree with minimalistic makeup and Jewlery. Her Husband Vignesh was seen in white Dhoti and shirt. The highlight of those photos was their wide and bright smile. As soon as Jawan actress posted photos fan started showering love.

One of her fans commented "my Fav couple", another one wrote "purple color wow wow wow." One more fan commented saying, "Haaye my fav couple and my fav song Bade achhhe lag rahe hai dono."