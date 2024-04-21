Yami Gautam Opens Up About Husband Aditya Dhar's Support During Her Pregnancy

Yami Gautam is married to Director Aditya Dhar in June 2021. They had a very intimate wedding in their village. During the promotions of her movie 'Article 370', Yami Gautam revealed that she is 5and half months pregnant. During one of the media interactions Sanam Re actress revealed about how her husband and family is supporting her during her pregnancy.

While talking to Hindustan times, Yami Said that her family is in Mumbai to look after her. She said, "My sister (Surilie) is going to join me soon. We are traditional, we don’t have a concept of making a nursery”. Yami mentioned the need for some adjustments like baby proofing after the child's birth. She expressed her excitement, highlighting this as the most wonderful phase of her pregnancy, just weeks away from becoming a mother.

Read More: Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Breaks Records with Over 55.2 Crore First-Day Streams

Yami shared her sister's view that this phase is the most rewarding. She is expecting challenges but is eager to experience them firsthand. Yami mentioned Aditya Dhar's enthusiasm for their first child, noting his attentive care towards her daily needs and providing her with Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana, which her mother used to read during her own pregnancy.

Additionally, Yami, known for her role in Article 370, is listening to the music of MS Subbulakshmi during her last months of pregnancy.

On work front, Yami Gautam's film Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, has completed a successful 50-day run in theaters. The movie features Yami Gautam and Priyamani in leading roles, with Yami portraying an NIA agent in the context of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.