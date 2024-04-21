Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Breaks Records with Over 55.2 Crore First-Day Streams

Globally acclaimed American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift enjoys massive fanbase which is popularly known as Swifties has again shown their power by listening this album 55.2 crore times on the first day itself.

Pop singer released her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' on April 19. There are a total of 31 songs in this album. This album achieved a big record on the very first day of its release. This album has been listened to 55.2 crore times on the first day itself.

Talyor's new album has created a record for the greatest number of listens on the first day of its release on Apple Music. Along with this, it has also become the most listened to album ever on Amazon Music. According to a music related organization, one track of this album is getting an average of 17.81 million streams.

'The Tortured Poets Department' Comprises 31 songs.

'The Tortured Poets Department' includes 'Fortnite', 'Don Bad', 'So Long', 'London', 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys', 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'Florida', 'I Can Songs like 'Do It With A Broken Heart', 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me', 'Fresh Out The Slammer', 'Guilty As Sin', 'I Can Fix Him', 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', etc. Are.