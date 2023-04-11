Nayanthara threatens to break a person's phone during her recent temple visit

Actor Nayanthara along with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan visited the Kumbakonam temple a few days ago and performed a pooja on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. A video clip has surfaced on social media, from their visit, in which Nayanthara can be seen threatening to break a person’s phone who tries to film her. After praying at the Kumbakonam temple, the couple visited Vignesh Shivan’s ancestral temple where the incident is said to have taken place. As the couple arrived to perform pooja, fans gathered to get a quick glimpse of Nayanthara.

Some even started filming the couple. In the clip, Nayanthara tells the person, "One more time (if you film) and I’ll break your phone." After Nayanthara warns the fan, one of her staff members can be seen requesting the people gathered there to not take out their phones. For the visit, Nayanthara wore a white and blue outfit. Vignesh opted for a blue T-shirt, khaki pants and a white jacket. Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai last year on June 9. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity. Four months after their wedding, Vignesh announced on Instagram that they have welcomed twin boys through surrogacy.

