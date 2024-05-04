Nayanthara to Join Yash Starrer Film 'Toxic' After Kareena Kapoor Khan's Exit

The most awaited projects from south 'Toxic' featuring Actor Yash are in news as Kareena Kapoor Khan turned down the project due to her packed schedule. Now it is said that lady Superstar Nayanthara will be playing this role.

According to Pinkvilla reports Superstar Nayanthara has been approached by the makers to play the role of a sister in the movie. Director Geethu Mohandas had a discussion with the actress, and she was impressed with the script and role. If everything falls into place, Nayanthara will be playing the role.

According to a source, Nayanthara has shown interest in starring in the movie Toxic. The logistical details are currently being sorted out. The character she would play is a strong sister, which fits well with Nayanthara’s image as a resilient woman. She was particularly impressed by Geethu Mohandas’s portrayal of a powerful female character, which aligns with her vision. An insider revealed that discussions are ongoing and the team is collaboratively working on sorting out the logistics. If everything goes smoothly, Nayanthara could join the project within the next two weeks.

Talking about the film, it will show the strong bond between siblings, makers are looking for actress with a pan-India appeal. However, an official confirmation regarding these updates is still pending. Filming for Toxic is currently in progress, and the movie is scheduled to be released globally on April 10, 2025.