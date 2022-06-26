Nayanthara twins in white with husband Vignesh in new photos from Thailand

After tying the knot, newly wedded couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shiven have been giving their fans a glimpse of their dreamy honeymoon in Thailand.

The couple that is currently soaking in the sun in the tropical country, has been sharing mushy photos on Instagram. The latest picture that made their fans go 'aww' over the couple, was shared by Vignesh.

Twinning in white outfits, Nayanthara and Vignesh look fresh and vibrant. Nayanthara opted for the classic white top- blue jeans outfit while paired his white shirt with beige pants.

Earlier, Vignesh shared a lot of photos of the actor and wrote, "Me clickin her wen she's clickin me".

The couple has been sharing each other's photos on Instagram. On Monday, Vignesh shared some romantic photos of them. In the pictures, both Nayanthara and Vignesh look cosy and relaxed. Nayanthara is seen wearing a yellow summer dress while Vignesh kept it casual in a basic t-shirt and pants.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. The film will be directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Jawan' will be Shah Rukh Khan's first Pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

( With inputs from ANI )

