Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Celebs congratulate newlyweds

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on Thursday. The filmmaker shared photos from their wedding ceremony on social media, which soon went viral. Following the wedding, many celebs, including actors Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, congratulated the newlyweds on social media. Katrina sent her good wishes to the couple on her Instagram Stories. Sharing their wedding photo, she wrote, “Sending you lots of love Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan. Congratulations.” Actor Pooja Hegde called Nayanthara the ‘most stunning bride’ as she congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram Stories. Sharing Vignesh's wedding post, she wrote, “Congratulations to you two.”

Samantha, who reportedly missed Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding ceremony in Chennai, as she was filming her upcoming Telegu movie Kushi, showed her support for the newlyweds on social media. On Thursday, on her Instagram Stories she shared their wedding photo, and wrote, “Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life.” Samantha and Nayanthara were seen together in the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh, it also starred Vijay Sethupathi.Before the wedding, Shivan shared a heartfelt note for Nayanthara, on Instagram. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful!” he wrote.

