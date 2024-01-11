Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' Removed from Netflix, Makers Issues Public Apology

In 2023, the movie 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food', in which South Indian actress Nayantara plays the lead role, was released on Netflix. In this movie, Nayantara plays the role of a chef. However, this movie has sparked a new controversy. Some of the dialogues in this movie have caused 'Annapoorani' to get stuck in the controversy of the debate. There have also been complaints filed against the police for this movie.

On Wednesday Zee Studio wrote an apology letter to Vishwa Hindu parishad stating that, "As a co-producer of this film, we have no intentions to hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus and Brahmins community and like to here by apologize for the inconvenience cause and hurt caused to the sentiments of respective communities. "

What is 'Annapoorani' controversy

An FIR was registered in Mumbai against the film 'Annapoorani' for promoting love jihad and hurting Hindu sentiments. Ramesh Solanki filed a complaint with the police about this, tweeting about it. He also demanded action from Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police.

In his tweet, he said, "I am filing a complaint against #antihinduzee and #antihindunetflix. While the whole world was celebrating the joy of the consecration of the Lord Shri Ram temple, the anti-Hindu film "Annapoorani" produced by Zee Studios was released on Netflix." He further raised some points. "1. The daughter of a Hindu priest recites Namaz to make biryani. 2. Love jihad has been promoted through this film. 3. The actor in this film persuades the actress to eat meat by telling her that Lord Rama also ate meat," he said, accusing Netflix and Zee Studios of deliberately releasing this film to hurt the sentiments of Hindus during the consecration of the Ram temple.

The film 'Annapoorani' was released on Netflix on December 1. The film, directed by Nilesh Krishna, stars Nayantara, Jai, and Karthik Kumar. This Tamil-language film has once again come into the spotlight due to some controversial dialogues about Hindu gods.