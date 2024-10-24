"Need your blessings so that The Fable keeps winning": Manoj Bajpayee attends premiere of his film at MAMI 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : After debut at the Berlinale, Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Fable' is making waves as it also premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

On Thursday, Manoj Bajpayee was spotted at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai.

The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, tells the story of Dev (played by Bajpayee) and his family, who live in a peaceful orchard estate in the Himalayas. Their calm life is disrupted when a series of mysterious fires lead them to question their own reality. The film explores themes of identity, family, and truth.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee shared his excitement, "The Fable film directed by Ram Reddy in which I have also played a role has already won many awards and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. The film will be screened at 11-12 International Film Festivals. We need your blessings so that The Fable keeps winning and India keeps winning."

The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome, with Hiral Sidhu making her debut and Awan Pookot in a child actor role. The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for 'The Family Man 3'.

In the series created by Raj and DK, the 55-year-old actor plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner.

The makers have not announced the release date yet.

