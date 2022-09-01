Neel Shah, a 20-year-old Memelord millionaire and Instagram’s fastest-growing content creator

At 20, when most teenagers are busy playing online games, chatting with friends on FB, and watching movies, Neel established his startup and found a way to become a Memelord millionaire through Instagram. When Neel was 17 years old, he got the pulse of the meme future and made money creating humorous memes. He realized that the construction of the meme is pleasantly simplistic. The formula is straightforward: combine a culturally relevant image with a humorous text, and this peculiarly addicting visual trope will swiftly become a viral phenomenon. Memes are gold mines for social media engagement because they rely solely on a universal human emotion: humor. If you’re on Instagram, you probably know who Log.Kya.Sochenge is. LKS Media which runs the Instagram page is founded by Neel Shah. Log.Kya.Sochenge is the home of entertainment, viral video, trending content, and the latest news. Log.Kya.Sochenge currently has over 4.5 million Instagram followers which is a record-high for a new start-up. From a very young age, Neel Shah always had a passion for digital marketing. His interest in the field is what drives him to do exceptional things in the field.

Neel Shah, founder of LKS Media and the Instagram page Log.Kya.Sochenge, stated that the primary motivation for creating the page was to bring a smile to everyone's face. Additionally, memes have become a vital aspect of the marketing sector. However, meme marketing is not everyone's forte. Everything is conveniently accessible to Generation Z. Nevertheless, their impatience may prevent them from achieving their objectives. Social media marketing is a vast subject, but it demands patience, persistence, and knowledge of your audience to be successful.

In the last couple of years, Memelord Neel Shah has run many campaigns successfully for top brands like TikTok, Likee, HelloApp, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with his innovative meme ideas and punchlines. Neel is an expert on the difficulties that come with social media's power, financial independence, and popularity. Initiating LKS Media and bringing it to its deserved heights was far more difficult than the average person could imagine. Neel and his team of specialists were able to perform every task flawlessly since they were aware of the circumstances, environment, and client requirements."Excellent businesspeople and companies are eager to collaborate with us. Neel stated that memes had unquestionably improved the entire market.

