Neel, Vidur & Bhanu Pratap intensify search to uncover real identity of Yukti Multani in 'Vanshaj'

Mumbai, May 2 The audiences in the upcoming episodes of 'Vanshaj' will witness how Neel (Mohit Kumar), accompanied by his father Vidur (Aliraza Namdar) and Bhanu Pratap (Puneet Issar), sets out on a quest to uncover Yukti's (Anjali Tatrari) mysterious past.

While digging up her past and her connection with Mr Multani (Behzad Khan), Neel discovers a crucial piece of information that Mr Multani has never been married.

This revelation prompts Neel and his father, Vidur, to speculate about Yukti’s true identity. They entertain the possibility that Yukti may be an adopted child of Mr Multani, which could imply that she is living under a false identity.

This revelation raises questions about Yukti's origins and adds a layer of mystery to the storyline as Neel and Vidur delve deeper into unravelling Yukti's past. It will be interesting to see if Yukti’s real identity gets caught.

Talking about the sequence, Anjali shared: "Yukti becomes the focal point of suspicion as Neel, DJ, and every member of the Mahajan family begin to question her true identity. Neel, who has been in love with Yuvika, suspects that Yukti may actually be Yuvika. As scrutiny intensifies, Yukti will have to face everyone, and confront the doubts surrounding her about her current identity. The upcoming episodes will show how Yukti uses multiple schemes and tricks to convince everyone suspicious of her."

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor