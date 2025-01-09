Neelu Vaghela-starrer ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, Jan 9 Radhika Muthukumar, Neelu Vaghela, and Zohaib Siddiqui-starrer “Main Dil Tum Dhadkan” has completed the milestone of 100 episodes. They shared heartfelt stories about their experiences, the bonds they've built, and what makes this milestone so meaningful.

Radhika Muthukumar, who plays Vrinda, expressed her gratitude and said that reaching 100 episodes feels like a dream come true.

“Vrinda’s journey of redefining the meaning of motherhood and her unbreakable bond with her son, Kanha, has been full of memorable moments, challenges, and triumphs. I still remember celebrating festivals like Diwali the set with the entire team; it felt like a family.”

“The love and support of our audience mean everything to me. Every scene, every emotion, has been a labor of love, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Actress Neelu Vaghela, known for her role as Rajeshwari Devi, said that for her, this journey has been about growth and connection.

“Rajeshwari is a mother who wants the best for her family, but she also has an orthodox perspective. Playing this character has been a remarkable experience. Over the months, we’ve shared countless laughs on set, and it’s been a beautiful journey.”

“The love from viewers makes all the hard work worth it. I feel so lucky to be part of a show that resonates with so many hearts.”

Actor Zohaib Siddiqui, who essays the role of Keshav, added that 100 episodes later, “Main Dil Tum Dhadkan” is not just a show for him, it’s been my home.

“Keshav’s character has taught me so much about sacrifice and love. I’ll never forget the late-night shoots and the camaraderie we share. The bond we’ve built as a team reflects in the show, and I am grateful to our viewers for embracing us so warmly,” he said.

‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

