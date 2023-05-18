Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 03:51 PM 2023-05-18T15:51:03+5:30 2023-05-18T16:00:08+5:30
Mumbai, May 18 Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', has become the owner of a plush property situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.
The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles, and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet. As per housing.com, the property costs Rs 17.4 crore, and was registered on May 10, 2023.
A stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore was paid towards the transaction. This one is a resale purchase bought from Kewal Krishan Nohria.
