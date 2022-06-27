Neetu Kapoor gets emotional after Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made a surprising announcement. Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor in the hospital, confirming that the couple is expecting their first child soon. Having said that, Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor too is also on cloud nine on knowing the good news.

Neetu who was earlier spotted shooting was congratulated by paps on the arrival of junior Kapoor. She got emotional and donned the brightest smile, as paps wished her for becoming a dadi. When asked how does she feel about the same, Neetu’s joy knew no bounds. However she said, she’s now looking forward to her son’s next film ‘Shamshera’.Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir’s big news comes two months afte their fairytale wedding. Sharing pregnancy news, Alia gave a glimpse of the sonography session with Ranbir.