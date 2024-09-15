Neetu Kapoor shares heartwarming video of daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently delighted her followers with a heartwarming video celebrating her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday.

The video shared on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram, offers a glimpse into the intimate family gathering where Riddhima, who is the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, was surrounded by loved ones on her special day.

In the video, Riddhima is seen cutting her birthday cake, flanked by her husband and daughter.

The celebratory moment is highlighted by a tender kiss from her husband.

Accompanying the video, Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt message, "Happy birthday my love you are my everything and more !!! love n blessing @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #specialgirl #lifeline."

The post also received a flurry of well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike, including Bhavana Pandey who commented, "Happy Birthday !!! Lots of love," and Ayesha Shroff who added, "Happy birthday gorgeous!!"

Soni Razdan also wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Riddhima have a wonderful year loads of love."

Riddhima responded warmly, writing, "Love u mom."

In addition to celebrating her daughter's birthday, Neetu Kapoor recently turned heads with her enthusiastic support for Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, 'Jigra.'

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share the film's teaser poster, captioning it, "Our Jigra Out To Get Hers'." The teaser showcases Alia Bhatt in a dynamic role, balancing her time between personal struggles and family commitments, with intense scenes of action and emotional flashbacks.

