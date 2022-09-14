Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan to host a star-studded all girls baby shower for Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor will have a star studded all girls baby shower. As per a report in Pinkvilla, her baby shower is being planned by grandmas-to-be Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. It will reportedly be held later this month in Bandra, Mumbai.Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Ranbir's cousin, will reportedly attend the bash along with Karisma Kapoor.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, BFFs Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Aarti Shetty and others will also be a part of the celebrations. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have also been invited.On the work front, parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir are currently basking in the success of their recently released film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva