Neha Bhasin's brother marries his Ukranian girlfriend who escaped from Kyiv

Singer and former OTT bigg boss contestant, Neha Bhasin's brother Anubhav Bhasin married his Ukranian girlfriend Anna Horodetska in a low key wedding ceremony in Delhi. According to a Hindustan Times report, Anna was in Ukraine's capital when her country was invaded by Russia. She fled to India on March 17, however, the couple began dating from 2019. The wedding announcement was made by Anubhav himself on social media in a series of pics.

Reacting on the pictures, Neha Bhasin commented, “Love you Anna, Anu.” One person commented, “Beautiful couple. I read your story. Very brave.” Another one said, “This is very beautiful," while another one said, “Congratulations, and wishing you both the very best! Sending so much love to both of you.” In an interview with BBC, Anna talked about how on the morning of March 17, when she landed in Delhi, Anubhav was waiting for her with flowers and balloons. "I had not expected this because Anubhav is generally a very practical person, but it was a pleasant surprise for sure," she added.