Neha Dhupia all set to make her OTT series debut with a quirky comedy about modern day human relationships

Renowned Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, Neha Dhupia is all set to make her mark in the digital space with an exciting foray into the world of OTT entertainment with her first every digital series. Known for her quirky choices of roles and acting projects and magnetic screen presence, Neha Dhupia's decision to embrace the digital medium is a testament to her dynamic approach towards her craft. The show, carefully crafted with a focus on family-centric humor and will be shot across Mumbai and Delhi. The show is being helmed by a debutant director and will go on floors in late October.

The show explores modern day human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family. The shoot for the show is expected to start in late October. Neha previously starred in Lust Stories which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua and is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full fledged digital series. Expressing her excitement about this milestone, Neha Dhupia shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script and tied in with it”