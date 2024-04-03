Neha Dhupia decodes her family's spring break in Abu Dhabi: 'hearts full of joy, tummies full of food'

Mumbai, April 3 Neha Dhupia on Wednesday decoded her spring break, sharing that she along with her husband Angad Bedi took their kids for a vacation to Abu Dhabi, and they came back home nourished and head full of experiences.

Taking to Instagram, Neha took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, which is a summary of their vacation to Abu Dhabi and Yas Island.

There are glimpses of water parks, adventurous games, zoo, good food, a beach, ice skating, and much more, in the video.

She penned a long note along with the video, which reads as: "Spring break decodedーーwe took the kids for a vacation to #abudhabi and @yasisland .... And we came back home nourished and our head full of experiences, our hearts full of joy our tummies full of the most delicious food and our feet full of exhaustion for all the right reasons."

The actress, who was last seen in the 2022 vigilante thriller film 'A Thursday', further said: "Landed and checked in straight to the @doubletreeyasresidences followed by dinner @ciprianiyasisland and woke up the next morning to excitement level...for breakfast with our favourite characters @wbworldyasisland hotel and then a never-ending day @wbworldyasisland oh my this never gets old! And then mama and papa rewarded themselves with a lovely sushi meal by the water @niriabudhabi @saadiyatae ... recharged and we were off again to a beautiful fun day @seaworldyasisland and warm fuzzy meal in the room..."

"There's no way one can be @yasisland and not visit the @yaswaterworldyasisland.. the weather, the setting, the cabana, the sun everything was just perfect! A meal at the time of Iftaar @hiltonabudhabiyasisland after a day in the water was just what we needed ... of course, we were not one to stop so soon and took a trip to the most gorgeous @alainzoouae the kids were over the moon... @visitabudhabi this was really special. To end the day on a delicious note we ended up @barbossa_auh.... to be there and not go to the @louvreabudhabi is not even possible so we spent our afternoon there and a meal@fouquets.abudhabi oh my thank god for the big cause we needed warm tummies to head to @snow.abudhabi," said the former Miss India.

Neha added: "I shared everything I could, except one...time fell short and we are definitely going back! Thank you for love and care. @yasisland@saadiyatae@visitabudhabi and most of all @lamiaabbas ... see you in the summer."

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They have a daughter named Mehr, and son Guriq.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor