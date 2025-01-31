Neha Dhupia Faints On MTV Roadies Sets, Continues Shooting Moments After To Wrap Up The Shoot On Time

Actress Neha Dhupia, known for her fierce spirit and dedication, recently gave her fans a scare when she fainted on the sets of the new season of Roadies. The actress had been juggling a packed schedule, traveling across cities and small towns for the Roadies auditions while being away from her home and kids for over a month. The incident, which was featured in a promo, saw Neha feeling dizzy and fainting on the sets. However, the ever-determined actress has reassured everyone that she is fit, fine, and ready to continue her journey as a leader on Roadies.

Speaking about the incident, Neha shared, “It was a minor health scare, but I’m back on my feet, motivated, and enthusiastic as ever. Roadies have always been about pushing limits, and this journey inspires me to overcome every hurdle. Nothing is going to stop me.”A source from the production added, “Neha’s dedication is truly remarkable. Despite her hectic schedule and health challenges, she actively fulfilled her duties as a leader and gave her all to the auditions. From bustling cities to remote small towns, she was completely invested in finding the best talent for the show.”

Fans of Roadies and Neha can breathe easy, knowing that their favorite leader is back, stronger than ever, and ready to lead the charge. The new season promises to be packed with action, drama, and Neha’s signature style of leadership that inspires both contestants and viewers alike.