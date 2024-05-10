Neha Dhupia Pens Adorable Anniversary Wish For Husband Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia took to social media to share a personal dedication to her husband, Angad Bedi. The couple complete 6 years of marital bliss today and Neha Dhupia shared an adorable note to her husband along with sharing unseen glimpses of them together. She said, “To the love of my life ... look how far we have come ...thru the friendship, the fights and the free style swimming in open waters.

thru the laughs, the victories and the losses... thru the impulsive travels, the unplanned date nights and the late night chats till the wee hours of the morning ...thru the crazy workouts, the midnight snacking, your annoying phone habits and your ability to watch the same match and movie over n over n over again Thru our gorgeous, adorable, extremely squishable babies and ofcourse thru this adventure called life ...I would do it over n over n over again with you and only you! Here's to us ! SIX YEARS BABY ... #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi

Ilove you”