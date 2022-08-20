Neha Kakkar in awe of 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mohammad Faiz

Mumbai, Aug 20 Popular singer Neha Kakkar came on stage along with 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mohammad Faiz to sing the romantic track 'Mile ho tum hum ko' from the 2016 film 'Fever'.

Appreciating his performance, Neha said: "Oh my god! Faiz is a magician. He has created magic on stage. I was so mesmerised that I forgot to give him a standing ovation. He is so amazing that he is not only a face of TV but also a popular face on social media."

In fact, she also shared that her fans requested her to ask him to perform the song 'Mile ho tum hum ko' and she was impressed as he sang it so well.

"People keep sharing his videos, in fact my Nehearts (Neha Fanclub) together have requested to make Faiz perform at least once on the song 'Mile ho tum hum ko'. I was wondering how I will do it but today on the stage of 'Superstar Singer 2', without even me saying anything, Faiz prepared this song."

"I am so happy and honoured that Faiz sang this song so beautifully which is composed by Tony Bhai and is one of my favourite songs."

In a recent promo of the show, Neha also got emotional looking at Mani's performance, the video of which went viral on social media. She was also seen as a judge on 'Indian Idol 13'.

The singer came as a special guest on 'Superstar Singer 2'. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

