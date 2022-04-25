Neha Sargam on joining cast of 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala'

Mumbai, April 25 'Doli Armano Ki' actress Neha Sargam is all set to play Yashoda in the new show 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala'.

Neha, who has been a part of notable mythological shows such as 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and many more in the past, says: "We've all grown up watching and hearing stories of Kanha so it's exciting for me to play such an integral part in 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala'."

"It's a great learning as well to revisit the bond shared between Yashodha Maiiya and Kanha from a different perspective altogether. It brings a lot of peace to me," she adds.

'Yashomati Maiyaa ke Nandlala' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

