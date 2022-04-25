Neha Sargam on joining cast of 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala'
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2022 04:45 PM2022-04-25T16:45:03+5:302022-04-25T23:31:26+5:30
Mumbai, April 25 'Doli Armano Ki' actress Neha Sargam is all set to play Yashoda in the new show 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala'.
Neha, who has been a part of notable mythological shows such as 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and many more in the past, says: "We've all grown up watching and hearing stories of Kanha so it's exciting for me to play such an integral part in 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala'."
"It's a great learning as well to revisit the bond shared between Yashodha Maiiya and Kanha from a different perspective altogether. It brings a lot of peace to me," she adds.
'Yashomati Maiyaa ke Nandlala' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.
