Neha Sharma reveals her favourite suit she ‘wore on camera’

Mumbai, Nov 24 Actress Neha Sharma has reminisced about the Punjabi song “Gulabi Pagg” with Diljit Dosanjh and said that the suit she donned for the number is her favourite that she wore on camera.

Neha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from the song, which was crooned by Diljit and dropped in 2018.

“24 NOV 2018 Thank god for the phone reminders... time flies...but only gratitude for all that life has given me,” she wrote as the caption for one glimpse.

For the second image, in which the actress is seen wearing a yellow and gold salwar suit. She captioned it: “This is hands down my favourite suit I wore on camera”.

Neha Sharma made her debut with the Telugu film “Chirutha” in 2007 and her Hindi movie debut with ‘Crook’ in 2010. There are many other popular films through which she has been recognized, including Raghu Romeo, Teri Meri Kahaani, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Gutur Gu, Youngistaan, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum, The Zoya Factor, and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

Additionally, Neha entered the web series space with her role as advocate Niharika Singh in ‘Illegal’ (2020). Her song “Suno Na Sangamarmar Ki Deewarein” from the film ‘Youngistaan’ was a big hit. Neha Sharma is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates from her daily life.

Apart from acting, she also launched her clothing brand called “Neha Sharma Label,” which sells exquisite clothes. She also opened a restaurant in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj known as “Call Me Ten,” which is a Japanese restaurant.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are sisters. Talking about Aisha, her first appearance was with Ayushman Khurana in the music video for ‘Ik Vaari’, and then her first debut in a Hindi film with ‘Satyamev Jayate,’ opposite John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in 2018.

