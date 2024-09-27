Netflix Allegedly Uncooperative with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani in Legal Dispute, Says EOW

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have taken legal action against Netflix, accusing the platform of failing to pay dues. Netflix, however, has refuted the claims, asserting that it is actually Pooja Entertainment that owes them money. In a recent development, the Economic Offenses Wing reported that Netflix is not cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

For the unversed, in April 2024, Vashu Bhagnani filed a complaint, saying Netflix interfered with three of his films—Hero No 1 (still being filmed), Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also filed complaints against two companies, Los Gatos Production Services India and Zoo Digital India, along with their executives. Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad, who is handling the case, said, "This ₹47.37 crores is what Netflix owes Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating. We sent them two summons, but they didn’t appear.

The Bhagnanis came to us in April, gave their statements, and handed over documents. Netflix asked for time but never showed up. They keep sending lower-level staff, but it’s Monica Shergill (Content Head, Netflix India) who should be appearing."Vashu Bhagnani, says "We registered the case against Netflix in April. We have full faith in the EOW to resolve the matter.”

