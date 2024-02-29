Netflix Drops First Look of Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf's Mismatched Season 3

A few months back, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli unveiled the much-anticipated sequel to the beloved web series "Mismatched." The first two seasons of this series are currently streaming on Netflix, with the highly anticipated season 3 on the horizon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the storyline in the upcoming season. In the final episodes of season two, Rishi enrolls in Nalini Mathur's college, a dream shared by Dimple (Prajakta Kohli). Now, fans are left wondering what will happen next.

In the midst of this, Netflix has unveiled the first look from season 3. The new Dimple, Rishi, and more - this teaser has heightened excitement among fans. Netflix captioned the teaser as "Brewing some cold coffee, love, and drama as Dimple and Rishi return for season 3! Mismatched S3 is coming soon, exclusively on Netflix!"

In response to the teaser, one fan exclaimed, "Omg screamingggggg 🔥🔥," while another wrote, "gets my cold coffee ready. Intezar ki ghadi khtm huii finalllyyy," said another user. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release date of their favorite series on Netflix.