Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices, Lowest-Priced Tier Now Starting at $7.99 Per Month

Popular streaming platform Netflix hiked subscription prices in the United States, Canada, Portugal and Argentina. The changes in subscription prices came in after October 2023 after the company reported adding a record 9 million new subscribers in the most recent quarter report, the platform have total 302 million members. Revenue was up 16^ year over year.

The company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, mentioning that to further improve its platform, the price hikes affect subscription plans in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

Netflix’s 2025 subscription prices include:

The ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month, up from $6.99.

The standard ad-free tier at $17.99 per month, up from $15.49.

The premium tier at $24.99 per month, up from $22.99.

Also Read | Simi Garewal says 'I'm so proud' after watching 'The Roshans'.

Netflix will notify subscribers of the price changes via email or mobile number starting Tuesday, with the price hike which will come into effect during the next billing cycle. New members will see the updated prices immediately, according to Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou. Netflix also stated that it will roll out a new “Extra Member with Ads” plan in 10 countries.