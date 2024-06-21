Netflix Introduces Ready-to-Eat Popcorn: Find Out Where to Buy and How Much It Costs

Netflix has introduced a new offering called Popcorn: a venture that combines binge-worthy TV shows with convenient, ready-to-eat popcorn. Partnering with Popcorn Indiana for 'Now Popping', Netflix is launching its own line of branded popcorn. Available flavors include Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle’ and ‘Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle’, catering to entertainment enthusiasts looking for a snack to enjoy alongside their favorite shows.

The newly launched Netflix-branded popcorn is exclusively available at Walmart stores across the United States. According to a report from Yahoo Movies, citing ShopRite, a bag of Netflix Now popcorn weighing eight ounces (over 226 grams) is priced at $4.49 (equivalent to more than Rs 375). This offering aims to provide Netflix fans with a convenient snack option to accompany their viewing experience, stating accessibility through a prominent retail partnership.

In a previous food-related brand extension, Netflix partnered with Ben & Jerry's back in 2020. This collaboration resulted in the introduction of Netflix and Chilled flavors, featuring combinations such as Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Sweet-Salty Pretzel Swartz & Fudge Brownies. These flavors remain available on store shelves, marking Netflix's continued expansion into the culinary realm alongside its entertainment offerings.

Netflix is gearing up to debut its inaugural personal experience venues, branded as Netflix House, slated for launch in 2025. These spaces are set to showcase merchandise alongside murals and sculptures inspired by Netflix's top films and series. Marion Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted that Netflix House will offer immersive experiences, retail opportunities, and screenings of beloved Netflix content complemented by exclusive food and beverage offerings.