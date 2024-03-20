Netflix Most Underrated Bollywood Crime Thriller Movies

The wave of suspense dramas has gripped the entire internet, back-to-back good suspense dramas are intriguing users. Here is the list of mix old and new suspense dramas that will help you have a happy and entertaining weekend. All these movies are available on Netflix.

Murder Mubarak - This Multi-starrer drama starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Karishma Kapoor has been released on Netflix. This suspenseful murder mystery revolves around betrayal and blackmail.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga-: Yami Gautam falls in love with Sunny Kaushal and later on discovers that she has been conned by him to achieve the ultimate motive. The story is about how Yami Gautam Traps Sunny Kaushal in her plan and takes revenge.

Chocked Paisa Bolta Hai: - A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband's debt and her broken dreams finds a secret and unlimited source to earn money.

Bhakshak-: This story is inspired by the Muzaffarpur Shelter case which unfolds the drama of a small-town reporter who wishes to fight injustice against powerful forces.