Netflix sets release date for upcoming drama series 'Thai Cave Rescue'

Netflix has set a September 22 release date for 'Thai Cave Rescue', its six-part mini-series about the dramatic events of July 2018 when 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in flooded limestone caves near Chiang Rai in Thailand.

According to Variety, the Netflix series follows two other projects that will be released in the coming weeks and is at least the fourth on-screen rendition of the rescue story. As "the most accurate and expansive retelling ever," according to Netflix, this series is.

Their plight sparked an unprecedented international rescue effort that ended with the loss of just one life and a flurry of film and TV productions.

The Thai-British filmmaker and producer Tom Waller's "The Cave," which combined news footage and reconstructions, was the first film to be released in 2019. Jim Warny, a rescue diver who lives in Europe, was featured prominently. Furthermore, it made history by demonstrating in an unambiguous way the contentious choice to thoroughly sedate the youngsters during their evacuation.

The movie "The Cave" had a local cinema distribution in Thailand starting in November 2019 despite opposition from provincial authorities who objected to how the movie portrayed their roles despite not having seen it.

An extensive theatrical release of the movie was initially anticipated. Instead, it will now have a limited theatrical run starting on Friday, July 29, 2022, in some regions, before switching to Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

Netflix's "Thai Cave Rescue" is a fictionalised retelling of the true story that features the 12 actual players on the boys soccer team along with actors playing key adult roles such as park rangers, local officials, and rescue divers. The show was created by Michael Russell Gunn ("Billions," "Designated Survivor") and Dana Ledoux Miller ("Designated Survivor," "Narcos") Diver Vern Unsworth is portrayed by Nicholas Bell, John Volanthen by Nicholas Farnell, Rick Stanton by Christopher Stollery, Harris by Rodger Corser, and Challen by Damon Herriman.

Papangkorn 'Beam' Lerkchaleampote plays football coach Eak, Thaneth 'Ek' Warakulnukroh portrays Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, and Urassaya 'Yaya' Sperbund and Manatsanun 'Donut' Phanlerdwongsakul play Kelly and Pim, respectively. These characters are fictional representations of hydraulic engineers and park Supakorn "Tok" Kitsuwan portrays Colonel Bhak Loharjun, an army doctor, and Bloom Varin, a former Thai Navy diver named Saman "Ja Sam" Gunan.

( With inputs from ANI )

