Netflix’s list of Tamil films for 2025 out! Thug Life, Good, Bad, Ugly, Vidaa Muyarchi, Retro among films listed

Chennai, Jan 15 Popular streaming platform Netflix has now released a list of Tamil films that it intends to stream this year.

The films will first mesmerize audiences in theatres before making their exclusive debut on Netflix this year.

The list is bound to excite Netflix’s audiences for it looks like several of the most awaited Tamil films of the year will be available on the platform for viewing after their theatrical release.

The list includes Ajith Kumar’s two big releases for this year, director Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ and director Adhik Ravichadran’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’. Not just that it also features Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead along with Suriya-starrer ‘Retro’, Dhruv Vikram-starrer ‘Bison’ and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Kaantha’.

The list doesn’t end there. Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer ‘Dragon’ along with another untitled film of his too are to be streamed on Netflix after their theatrical release.

‘Ranganathan-Keerthiswaran’, starring Mamitha Baiju and ‘Perusu’, featuring Vaibhav and Niharika are also among the films listed.

In fact, with a mix of drama, action, thrills, and emotion, Tamil cinema’s best in 2025, it seems, is coming straight to audience’s screens only on Netflix.

Netflix India Vice President Content Monika Shergill said, “2024 was a remarkable year for Netflix India, with Tamil films winning hearts worldwide like never before. Blockbusters like ‘Amaran’, ‘GOAT’, ‘Maharaja’, and ‘Meiyazhagan’ showcased the universal appeal of authentic storytelling. And 2025 is set to be even more exciting! With a slate featuring some of the most talented names and gripping stories—like ‘Good Bad Ugly’, ‘Thug Life’, ‘VidaaMuyarchi’, and ‘Retro’—this year promises unforgettable experiences. We can’t wait for you to dive in—2025 is going to be unforgettable!”

