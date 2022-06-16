Netizens troll Kiara and Varun after their 'vadapav' eating video in Mumbai metro goes viral

The movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be released soon. The film's team is currently busy in promotions the film. On Tuesday (June 14), Varun, Kiara and Anil Kapoor traveled in the Mumbai Metro. Meanwhile, Kiara and Varun were spotted in the metro eating Vadapav. The video of Kiara and Varun in Metro is currently going viral on social media. In this video, it is seen that Kiara and Varun are eating Vadapav. Many netizens have trolled Kiara and Varun by commenting on this video.

Many netizens have trolled Varun and Kiara by asking, "Why are they eating Vadapav even though it is forbidden to eat any food in the metro?" One netizen said, 'Eating is forbidden in the metro, they think they have received VIP treatment. In the video, Anil Kapoor, Varun and Kiara are also seen taking photos in the metro.



Jug Jug Jeeyo is set to release on June 24. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. The film is also produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18. The cast of the film also appeared on the show Superstar Singer 2 to promote Jug Jug Jeeyo. The songs in this movie and the trailer of the movie have been liked by the audience. Many viewers are eagerly awaiting this film.