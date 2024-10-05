''Never Felt Better'': Armaan Malik Opens Up On His Two-Week Break From Work To Focus On Mental and Spiritual Health

In an industry that never sleeps, there's always a project on the horizon for Armaan Malik. But after years of non-stop work, Prince of Pop Armaan Malik finally took a much needed well-deserved break from his busy schedule for himself. Following a two-week hiatus to focus on his physical, mental, and spiritual health, the singer is back and ready to reconnect with his fans. Known for his soothing voice and heartfelt songs, Armaan made his return through his social media.

Took a two-week break from everything to focus on my physical, mental, and spiritual health. Never felt better.. nature truly is the answer. Ready to get back to regular programming 🩵 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) October 3, 2024

Sharing a heartfelt Twitter to connect with his fans Armaan mentioned, " Took a two-week break from everything to focus on my physical, mental, and spiritual health. Never felt better.. nature truly is the answer. Ready to get back to regular programming 🩵 Beyond his music, Armaan has always been a vocal advocate for mental health and well-being. He often speaks about the importance of self-care in maintaining balance in both personal and professional life. Fans were overjoyed when Armaan shared his post, and they quickly started responding with heartfelt messages. One mentioned, "We missed you sooooo much.. but it’s okay! Happy to see you healthy and happy 🤗🤗🤗'" Another wrote, " So good to hear from you... That's great your took a break ❤️" On the work front, Armaan, who recently released his single 'Tera Main Intezaar', has a few more upcoming singles in the pipeline. It will be exciting to see what Armaan has in store for his upcoming

projects.