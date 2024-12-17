"Never Had Anything To Do With Pornography": Raj Kundra Denies Allegations of Producing Adult Content

Over the last three years, Raj Kundra has been at the center of a media storm, facing allegations ranging from pornography production to money laundering. Yet, through the noise and speculation, Kundra has maintained his composure, choosing to let facts, not opinions, define his narrative. In a candid conversation, he shares his side of the story for the first time, reflecting on his journey of resilience and unwavering faith in justice. For Raj Kundra, adding to the speculation would only fuel the frenzy. “People often misconstrue my silence, but I have complete faith in the judiciary. If even one percent of the allegations were true, I wouldn’t have fought as I have for three years.”

One of the most serious accusations leveled against him is his alleged involvement in producing pornographic content. Raj categorically denies any such connection. “I have never had anything to do with pornography in any manner,” he asserts. His involvement, he explains, was limited to providing technological support for a UK-based app, which featured bold, A-rated content but was not pornographic. “There was nothing objectionable, and the allegations were not backed by evidence. I was arrested based on allegations and tried by the media,” he says, highlighting the damage caused by unverified claims.

In 2022, Raj Kundra faced another challenge when he was detained for 63 days in connection with a money laundering case. Reflecting on the incident, he shares, “It was a painful time, but I thank the judiciary for granting me bail. If there was any truth to the accusations, bail would have been impossible.” Kundra believes the allegations might have been fueled by business rivalries. “When you do business in this country, you make both friends and enemies. I suspect this could be vendetta, but I am confident that the truth will emerge.”

The Enforcement Directorate's confiscation of assets linked to Kundra earlier this year further added to the controversy. Kundra clarifies that his connection to Amit Bhardwaj, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur later implicated in scams, was minimal. “I met him in 2017 when he was a respected businessman, with no FIR or red flags against him. My role was limited to making an introduction, and I had no involvement in his future dealings,” he explains, distancing himself from any wrongdoing.

Through every challenge, Kundra’s belief in the legal system has remained steadfast. “I am confident I will clear my name. Facts will surface, and justice will prevail,” he says. He emphasizes his full cooperation with investigative agencies, adding, “I have never evaded questioning. I’ve been present every time I was summoned, barring one instance due to an injury, which I promptly communicated.” Despite the hardships, Raj remains optimistic about the future. “Baseless allegations can be disturbing, but I believe the truth has a way of coming out. My focus is on ensuring justice is served and moving forward with integrity.”