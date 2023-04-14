'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

Mumbai, April 14 The streaming series 'Never Have I Ever' is returning with its fourth season. The season, which will be the final, is set to premiere on June 8.

The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, she is an overachieving high school student, who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series with Fisher doubling up as the showrunner.

