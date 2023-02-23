"Never in my dreams did I ever imagine..." Siddharth Anand on 'Pathaan' crossing Rs 500 cr in Hindi alone

It's been almost a month since 'Pathaan' was released and the film is still going strong at the box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie has breached the Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi.

On reaching the milestone, Siddharth said, "I'm just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide and 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn't be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally."

Siddharth admitted that he wanted to deliver the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with 'Pathaan'.

"When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better," he added.

Siddharth said that 'Pathaan' breaking records is a rare accomplishment.

"I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment," he shared.

Released on January 25, 'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

