Never say never: Raveena Tandon on joining politics

Raveena Tandon was at her candid best at the Tension Not Twitter Spaces session held recently. The Mohra actress when asked if she had thought about entering politics. To which she quickly replied saying, ‘Never say never’. The actress revealed that there was a point when she was seriously contemplating. She was also offered seats pan India- West Bengal, Punjab, Mumbai, but unfortunately she had to say no at that time because to a certain extent she was not ready.

Elaborating further, Raveena added that she has not really been impressed by any political party to such an extent that they have an ideology she can blindly follow. The actress revealed that she disagrees with so many things, sometimes she is afraid because of these disagreements, she might not be able to tow the line. And if she doesn’t tow the line, she would probably be silenced, not in a sinister way. The actress also went on to add that if she feels she is ready to bear the brunt of it all and go out there to really make a difference, she might say yes. However, she doesn’t want to say no now and eat her words later. On the work front, Raveena was last seen in ‘Aranyak’. It also featured Parambrata Chatterjee, Meghna Malik, Ashutosh Rana and others in key roles. Next, she will be seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.