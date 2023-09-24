New Beginnings: Actor Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy

Celebrated actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, joyously shared the news of their upcoming journey into parenthood on September 24 through Instagram. Vikrant shared an adorable picture from their wedding album and revealed the joyful news, stating, "We are expecting. Baby coming 2024." The caption simply read, "New beginnings."

The news of Sheetal's pregnancy had been circulating recently, but the couple made the official announcement on Sunday, confirming the wonderful development.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who tied the knot in a picturesque Himachal Pradesh ceremony in February 2022 after a long-term relationship, have captured hearts with their love story, from their low-key roka ceremony in 2019 to their beautiful wedding.